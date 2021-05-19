Left Menu

AP's GSDP grows 1.58 per cent in FY 2020-21, says Socio Economic Survey

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:11 IST
The gross state domestic product of Andhra Pradesh registered a growth of 1.58 per cent at current prices as per the advance estimates for the 2020-21 financial year, the Socio-Economic Survey has revealed.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released the SES 2020-21 at his camp office, in the presence of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, here on Wednesday.

The government released a five-page salient features of the SES highlighting all the welfare schemes being implemented in the state.

It said while the countrys GDP growth rate was -3.8 per cent, APs grew at the rate of 1.58 per cent.

The Per Capita Income increased to Rs 1,70,215 in 2020- 21 from Rs 1,68,480 the previous year, the SES said.

In the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, the state improved its rank from four in 2018 to three in 2019 (latest) overall among states.

In the latest (2019) rankings by NITI Aayog, AP secured first rank in implementing two SDGs clean water and sanitation and peace, justice and strong Institutions.

AP stood second in four other SDGs: good health, decent economic growth, climate change and life below water.

The state secured third rank in No Poverty, the SES said.

