Left Menu

Karnataka launches 'ICU on Wheels' and 'Oxygen on Wheels'

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:13 IST
Karnataka launches 'ICU on Wheels' and 'Oxygen on Wheels'

Coming to the rescue of COVID patients in remote areas, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Wednesday launched two projects -- 'ICU on Wheels' and 'Oxygen on Wheels'.

These buses comprise oxygen system, patient monitor such as BP, oxygen amount, ECG, temperature, ventilator, emergency medicine system and generator system.

Launching the buses, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio, said these buses were built in house by the KSRTC at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh and the department has borne the entire cost.

According to him, more than 12 oxygen supply buses are already being operated by four Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations.

These 12 buses are from Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur, Chilakamoor in Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Bengaluru.

Two of these buses are equipped with ambulance type medical equipment.

Savadi said he has directed the transport corporations to provide 'oxygen buses' in all the districts under public private partnerships in the backdrop of increasing Coronavirus cases.

He explained that public-private partnership and private hospital partnership were required to operate oxygen and medical equipment locally whereas the transport services were completely free.

He said a Hyderabad volunteer has come forward to provide medical equipment to a large number of oxygen buses.

These measures have been taken in view of rising COVID cases in the state.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests 3 customs officials for taking 'bribe'

The CBI has arrested three customs officials for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs four lakh from a television screen importer, officials said on Wednesday.The central agency took into custody superintendents Surendra Singh and Ajeet Kumar ...

Jindal Stainless Hisar shares gain over 2 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd JSHL on Wednesday gained over 2 per cent after the company reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.The stock rose by 2.16 per cent to close at...

Algerian protesters face crunch point as police prepare crackdown

Algerias protest movement, which shook the country by ousting its veteran president in 2019, faces a critical test for its survival on Friday, with police poised to confront any who take to the streets.The movement, known as Hirak, is leade...

Once key to the economy, Bosnia's coal mines face closure

Fourth-generation miner Adis Genga says he and his co-workers would join a general strike at Bosnian coal mines if miners are forced to leave their jobs under unfavorable conditions, knowing their days of staging industrial action are numbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021