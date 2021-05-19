Left Menu

EU leaders will urge UK to respect rights of their citizens

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:18 IST
European Union leaders will urge Britain to respect the rights of their citizens, according to a draft of the statement they will agree at a summit next week, a reference to concerns about the handling of EU citizens by British immigration authorities.

"The European Council calls on the UK to respect the principle of non-discrimination among member states and the rights of EU citizens," said the draft, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

