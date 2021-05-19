REPEAT-Oaktree to buy Lionrock's stake in Inter Milan in $336 million financing deal - sources
Oaktree Capital Group is set to buy Lionrock's minority stake in Inter Milan as part of a 275 million euro ($336 million) financing deal needed to shore up the Serie A club's finances, two sources close to the matter said. Chinese retail giant Suning owns 68.5% of the top league club, which is suffering due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Lionrock Capital owning the rest.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:48 IST
Chinese retail giant Suning owns 68.5% of the top league club, which is suffering due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Lionrock Capital owning the rest. Oaktree, Lionrock, and Suning all declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8194 euros)
