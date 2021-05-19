Left Menu

3 alleged drug peddlers held in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:52 IST
Three people, including a woman, were arrested here for allegedly being involved in drug peddling as narcotics and cash were seized from their possession, said police on Wednesday.

Police recovered over one kilogram of heroin, 580 grams opium, 560 grams gold and Rs 50 lakh cash from them, said Senior Superintendent of Police Navjot Singh Mahal here.

Two persons identified as Pushpinder Singh and Amit Choudhary were arrested after police recovered 70 grams heroin and Rs 50,000 cash from them during checking near Tanda Chowk, said police adding that they were allegedly involved in drug peddling.

After their questioning, police raided a house of one Jasvir Singh in Amritsar. Pushpinder and Amit had procured heroin from Jasvir, they claimed.

Though Jasvir managed to escape, police arrested Jagrup Kaur who was staying with him. Both of them were allegedly involved in peddling drugs, said police.

During the search of the house, police recovered 1.6 grams heroin, 580 grams opium, 560 grams gold and Rs 49,48,700 cash, said police.

A case has been registered under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

