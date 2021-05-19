How two Sainik Farms RWAs charging entry fees from vehicles entering colony: HC asks police, SDMC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the police and South Delhi Municipal Corporation how two Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Sainik Farms here were charging entry fees from commercial vehicles as well as ambulances without permission from the authorities.

Justice Rekha Palli said it was 'ok' if a gate was installed by the RWAs, ''but how can they charge entry fees from all commercial vehicles for entering into Sainik Farms?'' The court issued notice to the police, corporation and the two RWAs seeking their stand on a plea by a resident of the colony who has claimed that entry fees was being charged from all commercial vehicles, ambulances and those transporting oxygen cylinders for use by patients.

The petitioner said this was causing hardship to residents there especially those who need ambulance services or oxygen cylinders.

The court directed the police and the corporation to file their response before June 4, the next date of hearing.

The petitioner also told the court that the gates have been installed by the two RWAs without requisite no objection certificate from the authorities and one of the gates was kept shut from 10.00pm to 6.00am.

