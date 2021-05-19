Left Menu

How two Sainik Farms RWAs charging entry fees from vehicles entering colony: HC asks police, SDMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:55 IST
How two Sainik Farms RWAs charging entry fees from vehicles entering colony: HC asks police, SDMC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the police and South Delhi Municipal Corporation how two Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Sainik Farms here were charging entry fees from commercial vehicles as well as ambulances without permission from the authorities.

Justice Rekha Palli said it was 'ok' if a gate was installed by the RWAs, ''but how can they charge entry fees from all commercial vehicles for entering into Sainik Farms?'' The court issued notice to the police, corporation and the two RWAs seeking their stand on a plea by a resident of the colony who has claimed that entry fees was being charged from all commercial vehicles, ambulances and those transporting oxygen cylinders for use by patients.

The petitioner said this was causing hardship to residents there especially those who need ambulance services or oxygen cylinders.

The court directed the police and the corporation to file their response before June 4, the next date of hearing.

The petitioner also told the court that the gates have been installed by the two RWAs without requisite no objection certificate from the authorities and one of the gates was kept shut from 10.00pm to 6.00am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian police hunt heavily armed soldier who threatened virologist

Belgian police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed soldier with far-right tendencies who disappeared on Monday after threatening a virologist supportive of COVID-19 vaccines and coronavirus restrictions.The 46-year-old soldier, Jurg...

COVID-19: NGOs extend assistance amid increasing oxygen demand in J-K

As Jammu and Kashmir witnesses a continuous rise in oxygen demand in the midst of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, several non-profits organisations in the union territory have come forth to decrease the burden on hospitals and oth...

Rosneft-owned oilfield running as normal after four people hospitalised with burns

Four people were hospitalised after sustaining burns at oilfield in western Siberia, run by Samotlorneftegaz, a unit of Russian oil major Rosneft, the unit said on Wednesday, adding that all production was operating as normal.Four workers, ...

Panic grips Jammu locality after garbage inside sewage drain catches fire

Panic gripped Shalimar locality in the heart of the city on Wednesday when dumped garbage inside a sewage drain caught fire, officials said.The problem started when smoke started coming out from the mainholes covering the drain and also fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021