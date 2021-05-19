Left Menu

CBI arrests 3 customs officials for taking 'bribe'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:00 IST
CBI arrests 3 customs officials for taking 'bribe'

The CBI has arrested three customs officials for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs four lakh from a television screen importer, officials said on Wednesday.

The central agency took into custody superintendents Surendra Singh and Ajeet Kumar and Inspector Sandeep Rathi, all posted at the Customs' Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, during a trap operation, when they were allegedly receiving the first installment of Rs four lakh of a Rs-10 lakh bribe demanded by them, the officials said.

Siddarth Sharma of the Sonepat-based Adsun Electronics Private Limited had alleged that the accused officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for clearing a consignment of open cells (television screens) imported by his company and an additional amount of Rs 50,000 for every container cleared in the last four months.

''The accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 10 lakh in installments and the first installment of Rs four lakh was to be paid,'' Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Spokesperson RC Joshi said in a statement.

On receiving the information and a successful verification of the allegations, CBI sleuths laid a trap before the meeting was scheduled to take place.

When the bribe was being given, the CBI teams raided the location and caught Singh red-handed, the officials said.

Subsequently, Kumar and Rathi were also taken into custody, they added.

''Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Delhi-NCR, which led to the recovery of cash and incriminating documents,'' Joshi said.

During the searches at the residences of the accused, an amount of around Rs 11 lakh in cash was recovered from Singh, while Rs nine lakh were recovered from Kumar, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian police hunt heavily armed soldier who threatened virologist

Belgian police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed soldier with far-right tendencies who disappeared on Monday after threatening a virologist supportive of COVID-19 vaccines and coronavirus restrictions.The 46-year-old soldier, Jurg...

COVID-19: NGOs extend assistance amid increasing oxygen demand in J-K

As Jammu and Kashmir witnesses a continuous rise in oxygen demand in the midst of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, several non-profits organisations in the union territory have come forth to decrease the burden on hospitals and oth...

Rosneft-owned oilfield running as normal after four people hospitalised with burns

Four people were hospitalised after sustaining burns at oilfield in western Siberia, run by Samotlorneftegaz, a unit of Russian oil major Rosneft, the unit said on Wednesday, adding that all production was operating as normal.Four workers, ...

Panic grips Jammu locality after garbage inside sewage drain catches fire

Panic gripped Shalimar locality in the heart of the city on Wednesday when dumped garbage inside a sewage drain caught fire, officials said.The problem started when smoke started coming out from the mainholes covering the drain and also fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021