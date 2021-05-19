UP: Missing woman found dead in vacant plot

UP: Missing woman found dead in vacant plotPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:13 IST
A young woman, who had been missing, was found dead in a vacant plot on Jansath road in New Mandi police station area here on Wednesday, police said.
The 21-year-old woman had gone missing from her house since Tuesday night.
According to SHO Anil Kapervan, the body has been sent for a post-mortem while an investigation is on.
