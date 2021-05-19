Left Menu

UP: Missing woman found dead in vacant plot

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:13 IST
UP: Missing woman found dead in vacant plot

A young woman, who had been missing, was found dead in a vacant plot on Jansath road in New Mandi police station area here on Wednesday, police said.

The 21-year-old woman had gone missing from her house since Tuesday night.

According to SHO Anil Kapervan, the body has been sent for a post-mortem while an investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian police hunt heavily armed soldier who threatened virologist

Belgian police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed soldier with far-right tendencies who disappeared on Monday after threatening a virologist supportive of COVID-19 vaccines and coronavirus restrictions.The 46-year-old soldier, Jurg...

COVID-19: NGOs extend assistance amid increasing oxygen demand in J-K

As Jammu and Kashmir witnesses a continuous rise in oxygen demand in the midst of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, several non-profits organisations in the union territory have come forth to decrease the burden on hospitals and oth...

Rosneft-owned oilfield running as normal after four people hospitalised with burns

Four people were hospitalised after sustaining burns at oilfield in western Siberia, run by Samotlorneftegaz, a unit of Russian oil major Rosneft, the unit said on Wednesday, adding that all production was operating as normal.Four workers, ...

Panic grips Jammu locality after garbage inside sewage drain catches fire

Panic gripped Shalimar locality in the heart of the city on Wednesday when dumped garbage inside a sewage drain caught fire, officials said.The problem started when smoke started coming out from the mainholes covering the drain and also fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021