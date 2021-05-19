Left Menu

Santander's Botin defends Orcel offer as CEO row reaches court

These centred on covering up to 35 million euros of his compensation package from UBS, where the high-profile "rainmaker" Orcel worked on deals for Santander as it built up its presence outside Spain over many years. Botin said on Wednesday that Orcel's appointment as Santander CEO had never actually taken place and a contract was not fulfilled, although she had met him to discuss the Spanish bank's strategy after offering him the top job.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:13 IST
Santander's Botin defends Orcel offer as CEO row reaches court
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Santander boss Ana Botin defended the bank's actions in a court hearing over the withdrawal of a multi-million euro offer more than two years ago to make Italian banker Andrea Orcel its CEO.

The very public row, which judges Javier Sanchez Beltran unexpectedly suspended after a two-hour hearing on Wednesday, offered a rare glimpse into the inner workings of a major bank. It ended up in a Madrid court after Spain's largest lender dropped plans to make Orcel, previously the top investment banker at Swiss bank UBS, chief executive as a result of a dispute over his pay package.

Orcel and Boutin, both wearing dark suits and masks, sat in the front row at the hearing, which was held in a conference hall instead of a traditional court due to COVID-19 protocols and because of the intense media interest in the case. The case, which revolves around whether a four-page offer letter to Orcel was a binding job contract or a non-binding initial offer, had been expected to be concluded on Wednesday, although a verdict could take weeks or months.

But Beltran postponed the hearing after a request by Orcel's lawyer Alvaro Remon that top executives from UBS should testify as part of the banker's case. UBS Chairman Axel Weber and Mark Shelton, head of performance and rewards at UBS, were called as witnesses but had not testified on Wednesday for health reasons. Sources have told Reuters that Weber was a key figure in blocking Orcel's move as he had resisted UBS stumping up some of a deferred compensation package that Orcel stood to lose.

Santander's lawyer Jose Miguel Fatas had told the court he would rather all pending witnesses, including Santander's general secretary Jaime Perez Renovales, who signed the original job offer, and Roberto di Bernardini, the bank's head of human resources at the time, to testify on the same day. Botin, her mouth, and nose covered by a blue mask told the court that the letter offering Orcel the CEO role "was not a contract", and that Santander's board had never approved his final compensation package.

"The buyout figure was not agreed. The maximum figure was set and the board decided to communicate the appointment on the basis that the overall package would be in line with the market. But the board did not approve the buyout figure," Botin said. She had earlier greeted Orcel, who has not been called to testify, with a "good morning" before taking her seat four spaces away from her former investment banking adviser.

Orcel declined to comment after the court hearing. TRACKING THE 'RAINMAKER'

Botin surprised the banking world when she offered Orcel the top job in September 2018, but Santander changed its mind the following January, saying it could not meet his pay demands. These centered on covering up to 35 million euros of his compensation package from UBS, where the high-profile "rainmaker" Orcel worked on deals for Santander as it built up its presence outside Spain over many years.

Botin said on Wednesday that Orcel's appointment as Santander CEO had never actually taken place and a contract was not fulfilled, although she had met him to discuss the Spanish bank's strategy after offering him the top job. She said the offer letter to Orcel had stated that any payments he was set to receive from his former employer UBS would help to reduce the total compensation paid by Santander.

But Botin told the court that Orcel had not made his best effort to get UBS to pay a significant portion of his deferred pay and had "refused to use the 13.7 million (euros) that he was to receive from UBS to reduce the buyout payment". After the CEO role fell through, the 57-year-old banker had initially sought as much as 112 million euros ($137 million) from Santander for breach of contract and damage to his career.

But he cut this to 67 million euros, sources close to the matter said and a court document showed. Santander's lawyer said after the hearing that Orcel's total claim could be around 76 million euros, taking into account a part of the variable salary that Orcel is also claiming.

Orcel also dropped the part of his legal claim that would require the Spanish bank to hire him, because he has since been appointed as CEO of Italy's UniCredit. Pay has also been an issue for Orcel at UniCredit, where last month he only narrowly defeated a shareholder revolt over his up to 7.5 million euro ($9 million) package. ($1 = 0.8186 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian police hunt heavily armed soldier who threatened virologist

Belgian police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed soldier with far-right tendencies who disappeared on Monday after threatening a virologist supportive of COVID-19 vaccines and coronavirus restrictions.The 46-year-old soldier, Jurg...

COVID-19: NGOs extend assistance amid increasing oxygen demand in J-K

As Jammu and Kashmir witnesses a continuous rise in oxygen demand in the midst of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, several non-profits organisations in the union territory have come forth to decrease the burden on hospitals and oth...

Rosneft-owned oilfield running as normal after four people hospitalised with burns

Four people were hospitalised after sustaining burns at oilfield in western Siberia, run by Samotlorneftegaz, a unit of Russian oil major Rosneft, the unit said on Wednesday, adding that all production was operating as normal.Four workers, ...

Panic grips Jammu locality after garbage inside sewage drain catches fire

Panic gripped Shalimar locality in the heart of the city on Wednesday when dumped garbage inside a sewage drain caught fire, officials said.The problem started when smoke started coming out from the mainholes covering the drain and also fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021