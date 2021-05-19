Left Menu

Shatrughna Singh takes charge as principal advisor to U'khand CM

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:23 IST
A day after resigning as Uttarakhand Chief Information Commissioner, former IAS officer Shatrughna Singh on Wednesday took charge as the principal advisor to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, official sources said.

Soon after assuming office, Singh made a courtesy call to the Chief Minister, they said.

He resigned as state Chief Information Commissioner on Tuesday giving rise to speculation about being given an important responsibility in the Chief Minister's Office.

A retired IAS officer of the 1983 batch, Singh has also served as Uttarakhand's Chief Secretary in the past.

