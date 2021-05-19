Left Menu

Angry French police hold huge, emotional rally at parliament

French police officers held a huge demonstration outside parliament Wednesday to press for a law that protects the protectors who are feeling vulnerable to attacks, angry and useless.The rally by security forces represented a bold and unusual move for members of an institution that stresses duty and discretion.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:43 IST
Angry French police hold huge, emotional rally at parliament

French police officers held a huge demonstration outside parliament Wednesday to press for a law that protects the protectors who are feeling vulnerable to attacks, angry and useless.

The rally by security forces represented a bold and unusual move for members of an institution that stresses duty and discretion. The protest also morphed into what looked like a campaign stop for politicians ahead of regional elections next month and a presidential race next year, with security a top concern.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin showed up at the start, squeezing through a packed crowd of hundreds waving labor union flags. Representatives from the far-right National Rally and a multitude of other parties were expected to attend. The politicians clearly hope to send a message that security matters and police officers, a considerable voting pool, are their friends.

“You must help us, Mister Minister,” an officer said with emotion to Darmanin.

“Every morning when I awake, every night when I sleep, I think of you,” Darmanin said, adding that his presence at the protest was “normal'' given his role as France's top cop.

Police unions gave notice ahead of the rally that politicians would not be allowed to make speeches. “No one will confiscate the words of police or citizens,” said a statement by 10 unions holding the demonstration.

With two officers killed in recent weeks - one in a terrorist attack and another by a suspected 19-year-old delinquent - and constant encounters with young people who throw objects and fireworks, police are angry.

“Paid to Serve, Not to Die” read a giant banner in front of the National Assembly, the lower chamber of parliament.

Police are calling for a law that guarantees jail time for those who assault them and for a justice system that punishes the small-time offenders they arrest and re-arrest after courts set them free.

Polls show broad support for police, but critics cite instances of brutality, including a man who died this year after a beating. A group of organizations filed a lawsuit in January contending systemic racism in France's security forces.

Officers reject what they label as “police bashing” that undermines their work.

Darmanin's presence at Wednesday's protest triggered a deluge of criticism. The hardline interior minister has made chasing down neighbourhood drug dealers a priority.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to run for reelection in 2022, has put security high on his agenda. However, police want more than a list of promises, such as guaranteeing a 30-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of killing an officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netizens in Singapore accuse Delhi CM Kejriwal of 'spreading misinformation' on COVID-19, seek apology

Angry netizens in Singapore on Wednesday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that a very dangerous strain of the COVID-19 was prevalent in the city state that could cause a third wave of infections in Delhi, accusin...

Sports ministry approaches MEA to get UK visa for Sania's son

The Sports Ministry has sought intervention of the External Affairs Ministry to get a visa for tennis star Sania Mirzas two-year-old son to travel with her when she goes to England for several tournaments ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Sania ...

Indian-origin Malaysian escapes gallows in drug trafficking case in Singapore

A 50-year-old Malaysian of Indian descent escaped the gallows in Singapore after he was acquitted of drug trafficking charges by the High Court here on Wednesday, according to a media report.Mangalagiri Dhruva Kumar, a driver by profession,...

Belgian police hunt heavily armed soldier who threatened virologist

Belgian police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed soldier with far-right tendencies who disappeared on Monday after threatening a virologist supportive of COVID-19 vaccines and coronavirus restrictions.The 46-year-old soldier, Jurg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021