Rape accused arrested after five-year hunt in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:44 IST
A rape accused was arrested from Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday after a five-year hunt, police said.

Sartaj Aziz, a resident of Bagga village of Mahore in Reasi district, was on the run for the last five years after jumping bail in a case related to the abduction and rape of a woman in 2012, a police official said.

He said the charge sheet against the accused was filed in the court of law in Reasi on April 10, 2012, but the accused evaded trial to escape conviction by jumping the bail.

On June 2, the court issued non-bailable warrants to arrest him but he could not be traced for the last five years, the official said.

He said Reasi police developed a specific input and finally arrested him from Batmaloo area of Srinagar.

The official said the accused is the tenth absconder arrested by Reasi police in the last one month.

