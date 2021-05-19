Left Menu

We reserve right to invoke provisions of law on misinformation on some comments made by Delhi CM: Singapore envoy

Singapore on Wednesday appreciated the Indian governments crystal clear clarification on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals remarks on a new COVID-19 variant and said it reserved the right to invoke the provision of domestic law to check misinformation on some of the comments made by him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:48 IST
We reserve right to invoke provisions of law on misinformation on some comments made by Delhi CM: Singapore envoy

Singapore on Wednesday appreciated the Indian government's ''crystal clear clarification'' on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on a new COVID-19 variant and said it reserved the right to invoke the provision of domestic law to check misinformation on some of the comments made by him. Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong said his country now wants to put the ''unfortunate chapter'' behind and focus on collectively dealing with the pandemic.

Kejriwal's claim on Tuesday about a new COVID-19 strain detected in Singapore sparked off a diplomatic row, with the Southeast Asian country on Wednesday calling in the Indian envoy and conveying to him its strong objections to the ''unfounded assertions''. Following Singapore foreign ministry's reaction, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India and that the two countries have been solid partners in combating the pandemic.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said the Indian High Commissioner P Kumaran clarified to the Singapore government that the Delhi chief minister had no competence to comment on COVID-19 variants.

''We certainly appreciate the Indian government's crystal clear clarification and we are satisfied with it,'' the high commissioner said.

He said the facts are quite clear and that those holding prominent political offices must have a responsibility ''not to propagate falsehoods''.

''So indeed, in Singapore, there is an act called Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act known as POFMA. It is meant to mitigate the spread of misinformation. So we reserve the right to invoke POFMA on some of the comments and assertions made by the Chief Minister on this topic,'' Wong said.

The high commissioner, referring to some of the comments made on the issue by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, said tests on those affected by COVID-19 in Singapore found that strain prevalent was of the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first detected in India.

''Based on those tests and scientific evidence, we came out with a statement to rebut and refute some of the points made by the Delhi Government,'' the high commissioner said.

''I feel that as a Singapore High Commissioner here, my job is to deal with bilateral relationship. We do not dabble in domestic politics. So I leave it to the government of India and political parties to sort it out. For me, I am very assured by the clarifications made by the ministry of external affairs and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar,'' he said.

Kejriwal on Tuesday asked the central government to immediately halt air services with Singapore claiming that a new coronavirus strain found in that country is particularly harmful to children and could trigger a third wave of the pandemic in India. Singapore's health ministry trashed the claim last night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netizens in Singapore accuse Delhi CM Kejriwal of 'spreading misinformation' on COVID-19, seek apology

Angry netizens in Singapore on Wednesday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that a very dangerous strain of the COVID-19 was prevalent in the city state that could cause a third wave of infections in Delhi, accusin...

Sports ministry approaches MEA to get UK visa for Sania's son

The Sports Ministry has sought intervention of the External Affairs Ministry to get a visa for tennis star Sania Mirzas two-year-old son to travel with her when she goes to England for several tournaments ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Sania ...

Indian-origin Malaysian escapes gallows in drug trafficking case in Singapore

A 50-year-old Malaysian of Indian descent escaped the gallows in Singapore after he was acquitted of drug trafficking charges by the High Court here on Wednesday, according to a media report.Mangalagiri Dhruva Kumar, a driver by profession,...

Belgian police hunt heavily armed soldier who threatened virologist

Belgian police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed soldier with far-right tendencies who disappeared on Monday after threatening a virologist supportive of COVID-19 vaccines and coronavirus restrictions.The 46-year-old soldier, Jurg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021