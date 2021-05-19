Rocket sirens sound in northern Israel, military says

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire blared on Monday in northern Israel, the Israeli military said.

The sirens sounded in the lower Galilee, east of the coastal city of Haifa, the military said. Residents of the town of Krayot, near Haifa, told Reuters that they heard three explosions.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

