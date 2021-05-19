3 electrocuted in UP village

Three persons were electrocuted and two others injured in a village here on Wednesday after the iron tubes in their hands came in contact with a high tension wire, police said.

They were erecting an outdoor wedding tent in Hasuapara village in the Payagpur area of the district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujata Singh said.

The victims were identified as Rajkumar Mishra (50), Amrendra Mishra (30) and Kuntu Tiwari (32) -- residents of Shravasti district.

The condition of the other two was stable.

In a similar incident in the Godwa village of Bahraich, two labourers were electrocuted.

