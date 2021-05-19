Four rockets launched from Lebanon to Israel, Lebanese security sources

Four rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israel on Wednesday, security sources said.

The rockets were fired from near Seddiqine, a village in the region of Lebanon's southern coastal city of Tyre, the sources said.

Sirens warning of incoming rockets had sounded in Israel's lower Galilee region, east of Haifa.

