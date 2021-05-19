Left Menu

PTI | Champaign | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:12 IST
Suspect dead, 2 Illinois cops wounded in exchange of gunfire

A suspect in a domestic disturbance was fatally shot and two central Illinois police officers were wounded, one critically, in an exchange of gunfire early Wednesday, police said.

Champaign police said in a statement that two officers who were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance on the city's north side about 3:20 am encountered an armed person after exiting their police cars and an exchange of gunfire followed.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, while both officers sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital. One officer was in critical condition and the other was stable, police said.

Champaign police did not immediately release additional details on the shooting in the city about 130 miles (209 km) south of Chicago.

The department said Illinois State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from Urbana police, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office and the University of Illinois Police Department.

