Officials: Several rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel

Officials: Several rockets fired from Lebanon toward IsraelPTI | Gazacity | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:15 IST
Lebanese security officials say several rockets have been fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel.
Israel's military reported air raid sirens in northern Israel, and Israeli TV stations said two rockets had landed in the area, while two others were intercepted Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
