Left Menu

Soccer-Police investigate fire at Celtic CEO's house

Police said they were called to an incident at about 1 a.m. local time at the property in Thorntonhall, a village just outside Glasgow. "We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property," the Scottish club said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:19 IST
Soccer-Police investigate fire at Celtic CEO's house

Scottish police said on Wednesday they were investigating an explosion and a fire that caused serious damage to the house and vehicles belonging to Celtic's Chief Executive Peter Lawwell. Police said they were called to an incident at about 1 a.m. local time at the property in Thorntonhall, a village just outside Glasgow.

"We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property," the Scottish club said in a statement. "Clearly, Peter’s family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe."

A Police Scotland spokesman said no one had been injured in the incident. "Officers are currently working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire," the spokesman said.

Lawwell is due to step down from his role in June after a 17-year tenure which saw the club pick up 29 trophies and reach the Champions League last 16 three times. However, the recent season has been a disappointment, with arch rivals Rangers romping home with the league title, while the club was beaten in the second qualifying round for the Champions League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland extends lockdown till May 31 as COVID cases continue to rise

Considering the consistent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Nagaland government on Wednesday decided to extend the ongoing total lockdown till May 31, officials said.At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the states Hig...

Bitcoin, ethereum plunge as sell-off smashes crypto sector

Bitcoin and ether tumbled on Wednesday to 3-12 month lows, on track to post their largest one-day loss since March last year, in the wake of Chinas move a day ago to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency servi...

Centre has given nod to allow use of oxygen produced in state: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday said the Centre has given its consent in principle to allow the use of oxygen produced in the state and an official order was awaited.We had a several rounds of me...

Amit Kumar brings out digital cover version of his popular songs

To beat the pandemic blues, popular playback singer and music composer Amit Kumar has brought out a series of re-recorded digital cover version of his songs that became superhits in the seventies, eighties, and nineties.The 68-year-old son ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021