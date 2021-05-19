4 held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Noida

The police here have arrested four people for alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders and and other equipment.

A case was registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), against the accused on Tuesday at Phase 3 police station.

''They would purchase oxygen cylinders, masks and regulators from authorised dealers at normal rates and sell them at inflated prices,'' a police official said.

The accused were identified as Himanshu Shukla, Waseem Alvi, Soheb Khan and Aditya Mudgal -- all in their 20s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)