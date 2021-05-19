France urging US to accept UN resolution on Gaza

A French government spokesman says “very intense discussions” are underway with the United States about a United Nations Security Council resolution that has been proposed by France in coordination with Egypt and Jordan.

The proposed resolution aims at ending hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants who control Gaza.

The United States has blocked the U.N.'s most powerful body from issuing a press statement calling for a halt to the violence, insisting that it would not help diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi held talks in Paris earlier this week on the issue and they had a meeting on Tuesday with Jordan's King Abdullah II via video conference.

In a joint statement, France, Egypt and Jordan said they “called on the parties to immediately agree on a ceasefire.” They also said they will work with the U.N. and other partners to ensure humanitarian help for the population of Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)