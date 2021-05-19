Left Menu

SC Collegium approves elevation of six judicial officers as judges of Madhya Pradesh High Court

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:42 IST
SC Collegium approves elevation of six judicial officers as judges of Madhya Pradesh High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of six judicial officers as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana in a meeting held on May 4, 2021, cleared the proposal and the statement was uploaded on the apex court website on Wednesday.

The judicial officers who have been elevated to the high court are - - Anil Verma, Arun Kumar Sharma, Satyendra Kumar Singh, Sunita Yadav, Deepak Kumar Agarwal and Rajendra Kumar (Verma).

The Collegium has also approved the proposal for elevation of Robin Phukan, Judicial Officer, as Judge of the Gauhati High Court.

After retirement of Justice S A Bobde as Chief Justice of India on April 23, the three-member collegium now comprises Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices R F Nariman and U U Lalit which takes decision with regard to the high court judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas governor signs 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban, exposing abortion providers to lawsuits

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed into law a fetal heartbeat abortion bill that bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy and grants citizens the right to sue doctors who perform abortions past that point...

Nagaland extends lockdown till May 31 as COVID cases continue to rise

Considering the consistent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Nagaland government on Wednesday decided to extend the ongoing total lockdown till May 31, officials said.At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the states Hig...

Bitcoin, ethereum plunge as sell-off smashes crypto sector

Bitcoin and ether tumbled on Wednesday to 3-12 month lows, on track to post their largest one-day loss since March last year, in the wake of Chinas move a day ago to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency servi...

Centre has given nod to allow use of oxygen produced in state: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday said the Centre has given its consent in principle to allow the use of oxygen produced in the state and an official order was awaited.We had a several rounds of me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021