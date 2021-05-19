SC Collegium approves elevation of six judicial officers as judges of Madhya Pradesh High Court

SC Collegium approves elevation of six judicial officers as judges of Madhya Pradesh High CourtPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:42 IST
The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of six judicial officers as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana in a meeting held on May 4, 2021, cleared the proposal and the statement was uploaded on the apex court website on Wednesday.
The judicial officers who have been elevated to the high court are - - Anil Verma, Arun Kumar Sharma, Satyendra Kumar Singh, Sunita Yadav, Deepak Kumar Agarwal and Rajendra Kumar (Verma).
The Collegium has also approved the proposal for elevation of Robin Phukan, Judicial Officer, as Judge of the Gauhati High Court.
After retirement of Justice S A Bobde as Chief Justice of India on April 23, the three-member collegium now comprises Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices R F Nariman and U U Lalit which takes decision with regard to the high court judges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
