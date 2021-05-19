German top diplomat expected in Israel for talks

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says he hopes to fly to Israel for talks Thursday with Israelis and Palestinians on the conflict in Gaza.

Asked to confirm Israeli media reports about such a trip, Maas told journalists in Berlin that “I can't tell you 100%, because of course we coordinate such a trip with those to whom we're travelling.” He said that coordination hadn't been completed yet.

“But yes, my plan is to fly to Israel tonight and hold talks in Jerusalem and Ramallah,” said Maas.

Earlier, Germany's top diplomat had ruled out talking to the Palestinian militant group Hamas that controls Gaza.

“After the events of recent days there is no reason to talk directly with Hamas,” he said. “Those are terrorist attacks that are being carried out by Hamas in Israel and which in my view completely rule out talking without intermediaries, directly to Hamas.”

