3 docs among 6 booked for black-marketing black fungus drug

Hyderabad, May 19 (PTI): Five people, including two doctors, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to sell drugs used to treat black fungus (mucormycosis) at an exorbitant price, police said.

Another doctor, allegedly involved in the case, is absconding, a press release from the police said.

Five vials of Amphotericin B have been seized from the accused, the release said.

The accused were trying to sell the injection which costs around Rs 315 each at a cost of Rs 50,000 to the needy customers, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)