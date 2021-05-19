Left Menu

Brussels to chide UK over handling of EU citizens at borders

With the end of freedom of movement following Britain's exit from the bloc, EU citizens seeking entry to work or study are now subject to different rules. "The European Council calls on the UK to respect the principle of non-discrimination among member states and the rights of EU citizens," said the draft for a summit of the EU's 27 leaders next week, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

European Union leaders will urge Britain to respect the rights of their citizens after reports about travellers being detained at UK borders amid confusion over post-Brexit visa requirements, according to the draft of an EU summit statement.

There have been several media reports this month about EU citizens being detained, some for several days, at immigration centres in Britain after being denied entry. With the end of freedom of movement following Britain's exit from the bloc, EU citizens seeking entry to work or study are now subject to different rules.

"The European Council calls on the UK to respect the principle of non-discrimination among member states and the rights of EU citizens," said the draft for a summit of the EU's 27 leaders next week, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. Dacian Ciolos, president of the European Parliament's main liberal group, wrote to the European Commission last week to raise concerns about detention measures that he said were "clearly disproportionate" and posed "serious impediments" to relations between the EU and Britain.

"The detention of often young and low-risk EU citizens arriving in the UK for summer jobs and not being yet fully aware of new entry conditions is not in line with... the spirit of good cooperation that we would expect," Ciolos wrote. A spokesman for Britain's Home Office (interior ministry) declined to comment.

