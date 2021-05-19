Left Menu

EU top negotiator says confident deal will be reached in Iran nuclear talks

The European Union's political director said on Wednesday that he was "quite sure" that there would be a final agreement to revive the Iran nuclear deal. "We have made substantial progress over the last 10 days but there are still things to be worked on and we will reconvene next week and we will continue working," Enrique Mora, who is coordinating indirect talks between Iran and the United States , told reporters at the end of a fourth round of negotiations in Vienna.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:22 IST
EU top negotiator says confident deal will be reached in Iran nuclear talks

The European Union's political director said on Wednesday that he was "quite sure" that there would be a final agreement to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

"We have made substantial progress over the last 10 days but there are still things to be worked on and we will reconvene next week and we will continue working," Enrique Mora, who is coordinating indirect talks between Iran and the United States , told reporters at the end of a fourth round of negotiations in Vienna. Talks resumed in Vienna on May 7 with the remaining parties to the deal - Iran, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - meeting in the basement of a luxury hotel, and the United States based in another hotel across the street.

Iran has refused to hold direct meetings with the United States on how to resume compliance with the deal, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, prompting Iran to begin violating its terms about a year later. "I am quite sure that there will be a final agreement," Mora said. "I think we are on the right track and we will get an agreement."

Asked if he was saying there would be a deal in the next round: "I cannot venture such a prediction. What I can venture is that there will be an agreement, yeah, sure." The crux of the original agreement was that Iran committed to rein in its nuclear programme to make it harder to obtain the fissile material for a nuclear weapon in return for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions.

Officials have said they hope to reach a deal by May 21, when an agreement between Tehran and the IAEA, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, on continued monitoring of some Iranian nuclear activities is due to expire. Mora said he Iran was continuing to negotiate with the IAEA on extending that agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BSE, Dun & Bradstreet India sign pact to foster MSME growth

Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Dun Bradstreet Information Services India to create an ecosystem for promoting, aiding and fostering the growth of small and medium enterprises. The two entities have si...

Texas governor signs 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban, exposing abortion providers to lawsuits

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed into law a fetal heartbeat abortion bill that bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy and grants citizens the right to sue doctors who perform abortions past that point...

Nagaland extends lockdown till May 31 as COVID cases continue to rise

Considering the consistent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Nagaland government on Wednesday decided to extend the ongoing total lockdown till May 31, officials said.At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the states Hig...

Bitcoin, ethereum plunge as sell-off smashes crypto sector

Bitcoin and ether tumbled on Wednesday to 3-12 month lows, on track to post their largest one-day loss since March last year, in the wake of Chinas move a day ago to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021