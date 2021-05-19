Man gets five-year jail for molesting 10-year-old girl

Man gets five-year jail for molesting 10-year-old girlPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:25 IST
A special POCSO court here on Wednesday sentenced a 40-year-old man to jail for five years for molesting a minor girl in 2018.
The accused Sharvan Rathod, a farmer, was found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for molestation and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by special judge AD Deo.
As per the prosecution, the incident occurred in suburban Khar in Mumbai when the 10-year-old girl was returning home. Rathod came from the opposite direction and touched the girl inappropriately.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Protection of Children
- Sharvan Rathod
- Khar
- Mumbai
- Sexual Offences (
- POCSO
- Indian
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: CSK-RR game under cloud, BCCI awaits govt nod to move base to Mumbai
Cricket-IPL shift to Mumbai possible after COVID-19 bubble breaches - reports
Covid, rollback of stamp duty dent Mumbai residential sales: Knight Frank
SunRisers Hyderabad player Wriddhiman Saha tests positive for COVID-19, SRH's IPL game against Mumbai Indians this evening unlikely.
PM Narendra Modi called me, expressed anguish at law and order situation in Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.