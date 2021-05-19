Man gets five-year jail for molesting 10-year-old girl

A special POCSO court here on Wednesday sentenced a 40-year-old man to jail for five years for molesting a minor girl in 2018.

The accused Sharvan Rathod, a farmer, was found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for molestation and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by special judge AD Deo.

As per the prosecution, the incident occurred in suburban Khar in Mumbai when the 10-year-old girl was returning home. Rathod came from the opposite direction and touched the girl inappropriately.

