Left Menu

Migrants push for Spain's Ceuta again after border tightened

Around two-thirds of the roughly 8,000 migrants who made it to the enclave have been expelled, the interior ministry in Madrid said. Many who were sent back said they were determined to head for Ceuta again and, as dense afternoon fog descended, hundreds of young men made a fresh attempt to approach the roughly six-metre-high metal border fence before being repelled by Moroccan police.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:29 IST
Migrants push for Spain's Ceuta again after border tightened

Hundreds of migrants braved tightened security to try to force their way into Ceuta on Wednesday, as Spain pressed on with expulsions of thousands who had swum or climbed into its North African enclave over the past two days. Around two-thirds of the roughly 8,000 migrants who made it to the enclave have been expelled, the interior ministry in Madrid said.

Many who were sent back said they were determined to head for Ceuta again and, as dense afternoon fog descended, hundreds of young men made a fresh attempt to approach the roughly six-metre-high metal border fence before being repelled by Moroccan police. Others entered the water and began swimming towards Ceuta's beach a few hundred metres away.

"I am not losing hope. I have friends in Ceuta where I can stay till I get a chance to cross to Spain," Souhail Abbadi, a man in his 20s from Tangier in northwest Morocco, told Reuters. "...We are ready to swim or jump the fence... We hope Moroccan authorities will not prevent us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM does not speak for India, EAM after Singapore objects to Kejriwal's remark on COVID-19 variant; AAP, BJP spar

A diplomatic and political row erupted on Wednesday over Arvind Kejriwals remark about a new form of COVID-19 in Singapore prompting the Union government to assert that the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India after the city-state ...

Cong to undertake mask awareness campaign on Rajiv's death anniversary

On former prime minister Rajiv Gandhis death anniversary on Friday, the Congress will undertake COVID-19 relief initiatives such as distributing nourishment among patients relatives at hospitals, observe a mass mask awareness programme and ...

BSE, Dun & Bradstreet India sign pact to foster MSME growth

Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Dun Bradstreet Information Services India to create an ecosystem for promoting, aiding and fostering the growth of small and medium enterprises. The two entities have si...

Texas governor signs 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban, exposing abortion providers to lawsuits

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed into law a fetal heartbeat abortion bill that bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy and grants citizens the right to sue doctors who perform abortions past that point...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021