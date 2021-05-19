Migrants push for Spain's Ceuta again after border tightened

Hundreds of migrants braved tightened security to try to force their way into Ceuta on Wednesday, as Spain pressed on with expulsions of thousands who had swum or climbed into its North African enclave over the past two days. Around two-thirds of the roughly 8,000 migrants who made it to the enclave have been expelled, the interior ministry in Madrid said.

Many who were sent back said they were determined to head for Ceuta again and, as dense afternoon fog descended, hundreds of young men made a fresh attempt to approach the roughly six-metre-high metal border fence before being repelled by Moroccan police. Others entered the water and began swimming towards Ceuta's beach a few hundred metres away.

"I am not losing hope. I have friends in Ceuta where I can stay till I get a chance to cross to Spain," Souhail Abbadi, a man in his 20s from Tangier in northwest Morocco, told Reuters. "...We are ready to swim or jump the fence... We hope Moroccan authorities will not prevent us."

