Russia's envoy to Iran nuclear talks sees deal "within reach"Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:32 IST
Russia's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said on Wednesday that envoys felt that there had been good progress after the latest round of negotiations to revive a 2015 accord and that a deal was "within reach".
Mikhail Ulyanov, who is the Russia's envoy to the U.N. atomic watchdog, said on Twitter that he hoped the fifth round, which resumes in the middle of next week, would be the final one.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
