Left Menu

UN chief's spokesman expresses concern over arrest of journalist in Bangladesh

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres spokesman has said investigative Bangladeshi reporter Rozina Islams arrest is obviously something concerning as journalists and rights groups on Wednesday staged protests in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country against her detention.It the arrest is, obviously, something that we are looking at.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:43 IST
UN chief's spokesman expresses concern over arrest of journalist in Bangladesh

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' spokesman has said investigative Bangladeshi reporter Rozina Islam's arrest is obviously ''something concerning” as journalists and rights groups on Wednesday staged protests in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country against her detention.

''It (the arrest) is, obviously, something that we are looking at. It is something that's concerning,'' Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief Guterres, said in response to a question during a regular media briefing at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

Dujarric added that their position has been clear.

''Journalists need to be able to do their work free of any sort of harassment or physical threat anywhere around the world,'' he said.

''And, obviously, that includes Bangladesh and every other country. I think we have seen the very important work that journalists all around the world have done during the pandemic, and they need to be able to continue that work, wherever they may work,'' he said.

Rozina, a senior reporter of Bangla daily Prothom Alo, the largest daily newspaper based on circulation, was on Monday detained for over five hours by the Health Ministry officials for allegedly clicking a picture of a document with her cell phone without permission. She was later arrested by the police.

The ministry filed a case against her under the 1923 Official Secrets Act.

She was produced before a court here on Tuesday with a petition seeking her to be remanded in custody for five days, which the judge rejected and sent her to jail to await the routine legal procedures.

The judge said he would entertain the prosecution charge and the defence statements including her bail petition on Thursday.

Several legal experts and senior lawyers said they could not recall any instance when the 1923 Official Secrets Act was used against any journalist.

Journalists’ unions and different media platforms staged rallies including sit-in demonstrations for the third consecutive day on Wednesday in Dhaka and other districts, demanding Rozina's immediate release and punitive actions against the officials who ''harassed'' her.

''Journalism is not crime,'' read one of the placards carried by the newsmen in front of the National Press Club.

Road transport minister and ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader urged journalists to keep patience. He said a case was filed in the court and if proved innocent the journalist concerned would get justice.

''I can just say in such an incident if there is any suspicion of creating a gap between the journalists and the government, then the government will surely try to remove it,'' Law Minister Anisul Huq told private UNB news agency.

Finance Minister Mostafa Kamal told a media briefing that the ''health ministry could take appropriate step at the right time to settle the issue''.

Bangladeshi journalist groups and the Committee to Protect Journalists have demanded her release and expressed concerns about the case filed under a draconian colonial-era law that carries ridiculously harsh penalties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM does not speak for India, EAM after Singapore objects to Kejriwal's remark on COVID-19 variant; AAP, BJP spar

A diplomatic and political row erupted on Wednesday over Arvind Kejriwals remark about a new form of COVID-19 in Singapore prompting the Union government to assert that the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India after the city-state ...

Cong to undertake mask awareness campaign on Rajiv's death anniversary

On former prime minister Rajiv Gandhis death anniversary on Friday, the Congress will undertake COVID-19 relief initiatives such as distributing nourishment among patients relatives at hospitals, observe a mass mask awareness programme and ...

BSE, Dun & Bradstreet India sign pact to foster MSME growth

Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Dun Bradstreet Information Services India to create an ecosystem for promoting, aiding and fostering the growth of small and medium enterprises. The two entities have si...

Texas governor signs 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban, exposing abortion providers to lawsuits

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed into law a fetal heartbeat abortion bill that bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy and grants citizens the right to sue doctors who perform abortions past that point...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021