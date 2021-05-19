Left Menu

Biden urged 'de-escalation today' in new call with Netanyahu

In the early days of the conflict, Biden effectively gave Israeli forces more time to press their offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza by citing Israel's right to defend itself against a rocket barrage from the Hamas-ruled enclave and not publicly insisting on an immediate ceasefire. But Biden's latest calls and diplomatic efforts have increasingly been geared toward pressing Netanyahu on a timetable.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:44 IST
Biden urged 'de-escalation today' in new call with Netanyahu
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden prodded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to immediately lower tensions in the Gaza conflict "on the path" to a ceasefire, the White House said. The fourth call in a week between the two leaders came after Netanyahu was quoted by Israeli media as saying he is not setting a time frame for an end to more than a week of hostilities.

Biden has faced increasing pressure even from fellow Democrats to take a more active and public role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel, the country's closest ally in the Middle East, and the militant group Hamas. "The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel's progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a brief statement aboard Air Force One.

"The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire," Jean-Pierre added. The call took place shortly before Biden left Washington on a trip to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's commencement ceremony in Connecticut.

Palestinian medical officials said 223 people have been killed in 10 days of aerial bombardments, while Israeli authorities put the death toll in their country at 12. In the early days of the conflict, Biden effectively gave Israeli forces more time to press their offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza by citing Israel's right to defend itself against a rocket barrage from the Hamas-ruled enclave and not publicly insisting on an immediate ceasefire.

But Biden's latest calls and diplomatic efforts have increasingly been geared toward pressing Netanyahu on a timetable. In response to Biden's de-escalation call, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said those who sought to restore calm must "compel Israel to end its aggression in Jerusalem and its bombardment of Gaza."

Qassem told Reuters that "if the occupation stopped its aggression against the people of Jerusalem and ended its bombardment on Gaza, there can be room to talk about arrangements to restore calm." Hamas began firing rockets on May 10 in retaliation for what it said were Israeli rights abuses against Palestinians in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The rocket attacks followed Israeli security police clashes with worshippers at al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and a court case by Israeli settlers to evict Palestinians from a neighborhood in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM does not speak for India, EAM after Singapore objects to Kejriwal's remark on COVID-19 variant; AAP, BJP spar

A diplomatic and political row erupted on Wednesday over Arvind Kejriwals remark about a new form of COVID-19 in Singapore prompting the Union government to assert that the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India after the city-state ...

Cong to undertake mask awareness campaign on Rajiv's death anniversary

On former prime minister Rajiv Gandhis death anniversary on Friday, the Congress will undertake COVID-19 relief initiatives such as distributing nourishment among patients relatives at hospitals, observe a mass mask awareness programme and ...

BSE, Dun & Bradstreet India sign pact to foster MSME growth

Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Dun Bradstreet Information Services India to create an ecosystem for promoting, aiding and fostering the growth of small and medium enterprises. The two entities have si...

Texas governor signs 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban, exposing abortion providers to lawsuits

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed into law a fetal heartbeat abortion bill that bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy and grants citizens the right to sue doctors who perform abortions past that point...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021