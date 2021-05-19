Bogus e-pass racket busted in Osmanabad; three held

Police in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra have busted a racket involved in issuing fake e-passes for inter-district travel and arrested three persons, an official said.

One of the accused is working in the district collectorate, he said.

The district superintendent of police said the investigation is underway.

The state government has made the e-pass mandatory for travelling from one district to another as part of the lockdown-like restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)