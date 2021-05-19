Left Menu

DGP reviews security scenario, police response to second wave of COVID-19 in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:50 IST
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday reviewed the security scenario and the response of his force to the second wave of COVID-19 here, a police spokesman said.

He also dedicated operations command vehicles, equipped with modern technology, to his men and said providing additional mobility and safety gear would surely increase the efficiency and capabilities of the force working on the anti-terror front.

Chairing a meeting of top officers here, Singh directed them to take all the necessary measures in assisting the administration and implementing the government directives on the ground to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

He expressed satisfaction over the ongoing vaccination drive and directed the officers to provide COVID care facilities to the family members of the personnel who get infected by the novel disease, the spokesman said.

He said additional director generals of police Mukesh Singh and M K Sinha briefed the DGP regarding various measures taken to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

They also apprised the DGP about the security scenario in Jammu zone, the spokesman said.

Earlier, Singh inspected the command vehicles at the police headquarters before dedicating these to the force.

“The command vehicles are equipped with all modern gadgets which would be extremely useful during different anti- insurgency operations. The safety of our officers and jawans is our top priority and providing additional secure mobility and safety gears would surely increase the efficiency and capabilities of our dedicated force, working on the anti-terror front,” the DGP said.

He said the vehicles would be used as a communication-cum-operational hub during any emergency, particularly in anti-terrorist operations.

“The vehicle is fully air conditioned, bullet proof, having high resolution CCTV/PTZ cameras providing 360' view of the area while sitting inside the vehicle and is also suitable for comfortable stay of officers/officials during the time of operations,” Singh said.

