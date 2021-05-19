NHPC gets 1,270 power sector employees, family members inoculated

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) State-owned hydro giant NHPC organised a two-day COVID vaccination drive, during which as many as 1,270 central power sector employees and their family members were inoculated.

NHPC Ltd organised a two-day vaccination camp at National Power Training Institute (NPTI), Badarpur from 18th to 19th May 2021 in association with Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi for employees (including contract employees and security personnel) and family members (18-44 years) of Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and various CPSUs/ organizations under Ministry of Power and MNRE in Delhi / NCR region, a statement said.

The first dose of left-out employees and family members between 45 to 60 years was also given.

A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC visited the vaccination venue on the first day and expressed his gratitude to the NHPC team involved in setting up the camp for their dedication during this crisis period.

He further thanked Apollo Hospitals for their association and to NPTI for providing the venue for the vaccination camp.

The two-day vaccination camp witnessed the largest vaccinations drive-by NHPC wherein 1,270 persons from MOP (Ministry of Power and it's PSUs like NHPC, NTPC, IREDA, NPTI, BHEL, REC, THDC, PTC, CVPPPL, BBMB, and UPL) received the first dosage of Covishield vaccine.

The vaccination camp was organised for the safety of power sector personnel so that uninterrupted power supply on a 24x7 basis is ensured.

