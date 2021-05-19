Left Menu

Nagaland extends lockdown till May 31 as COVID cases continue to rise

Considering the consistent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Nagaland government on Wednesday decided to extend the ongoing total lockdown till May 31, officials said.At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the states High Powered Committee HPC on COVID-19 made the decision two days before the current week-long lockdown comes to an end.The ongoing total lockdown, which came into effect from 6 pm on May 14, was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:59 IST
Nagaland extends lockdown till May 31 as COVID cases continue to rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Considering the consistent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Nagaland government on Wednesday decided to extend the ongoing total lockdown till May 31, officials said.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the state's High Powered Committee (HPC) on COVID-19 made the decision two days before the current week-long lockdown comes to an end.

The ongoing total lockdown, which came into effect from 6 pm on May 14, was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, there was not much improvement in the situation.

Coronavirus cases rose from 17,531 on May 14 to 18,958 till Wednesday, an increase of 1,427 cases. Altogether 44 deaths have been reported increasing the death toll from 190 to 234 during the same period.

Officials said that after reviewing the current situation, the HPC decided to extend the state-wide total lockdown with the existing conditions till May 31.

During the lockdown period, all activities and movement of people will remain suspended except permitted ones - essential services, agriculture and construction works.

Shops dealing in essential commodities would be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 12 noon daily and only one person per family has to do the shopping, officials said.

On the functioning of educational institutions, the HPC decided that on completion of summer vacation on May 21, schools will be allowed to resume online classes and the standard operating procedure (SOP) would be brought out by the School Education Department.

The HPC also decided that a centralised depot of oxygen cylinders will be created in Chumukedima Police Complex in Dimapur district for efficient distribution of the life- saving gas, officials said.

Zonal depots will also be set up in strategic locations across the state.

In order to check the spread of the virus in rural areas, the HPC resolved to put in place a system of community surveillance through ASHA workers as well as Nagaland State Rural Livelihoods Mission (NSRLM) and other volunteers from civil society organisations.

Officials said that the vacancies of doctors and nurses under the National Health Mission caused due to the recent recruitment in the state would be filled up by engaging suitable professionals on a temporary basis.

Meanwhile, amid the surge in coronavirus cases and rise in the number of deaths, the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC), the apex body of Baptist churches in the state, has urged believers to take part in a special hour of prayer on May 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 farmers die near Singhu border, 1 found COVID positive

Two farmers from Punjab, who were part of the group protesting here against the new farm laws, passed away with one of them found COVID positive, officials said on Wednesday.The two farmers Balbir Singh 50 and Mahender Singh 70 residents ...

Sebi levies total Rs 1.05 cr fine on 14 entities

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 1.05 crore on 14 entities for manipulative trading in shares of Alps Motor Finance. Sebi initiated an investigation into the scrip after receiving references that certain entities ...

Sports News Roundup: Kiawah course reminds Scot Laird of St Andrews; Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safeThe International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as...

SAD asks Centre to provide DAP, NPK fertilisers at subsidised rates

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Wednesday urged the central government to provide diammonium phosphate DAP and nitrogen phosphorus potash NPK fertilisers to farmers at subsidised rates.Hikes in the range of 50-60 per cent in the rates of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021