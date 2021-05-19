Left Menu

Delhi CM does not speak for India, Jaishankar after Singapore objects to Kejriwal's remark on COVID-19 variant

Kejriwal, in a Twitter post on Tuesday, had asked the central government to immediately halt air services with Singapore claiming that a new coronavirus strain found in that country is particularly harmful to children and could trigger a third wave of the pandemic in India.Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CMs tweet on Singapore variant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:07 IST
Delhi CM does not speak for India, Jaishankar after Singapore objects to Kejriwal's remark on COVID-19 variant

The government on Wednesday chided Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his comments that a new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Singapore after the Southeast Asian nation called in the Indian envoy and strongly objected to the ''unfounded assertions''.

In the midst of the diplomatic row, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India and that the two countries have been solid partners in combating the pandemic.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said the Indian High Commissioner P Kumaran clarified to the Singapore government that the Delhi chief minister had no competence to comment on COVID-19 variants.

In its statement, the Singapore foreign ministry said there is no ''Singapore variant'' and that the strain prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first detected in India. ''Politicians should stick to facts! There is no 'Singapore variant','' Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan tweeted. Kejriwal, in a Twitter post on Tuesday, had asked the central government to immediately halt air services with Singapore claiming that a new coronavirus strain found in that country is particularly harmful to children and could trigger a third wave of the pandemic in India.

''Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on 'Singapore variant'. High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy,'' Bagchi tweeted. At a media briefing, Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong appreciated the Indian government's ''crystal clear clarification'' on Kejriwal's remarks and said his government reserved the right to invoke the provision of domestic law on some of the comments made by him. In a series of tweets, Jaishankar said Singapore and India have been solid partners in combating the pandemic and appreciated the country's role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. ''Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship,'' Jaishankar said.

''However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India,'' he said. Wong said his country now wants to put the ''unfortunate chapter'' behind and focus on collectively dealing with the pandemic, adding the unfortunate episode will not have any impact on the overall bilateral ties.

He said the facts are quite clear and that those holding prominent political offices must have a responsibility ''not to propagate falsehoods''.

''So indeed, in Singapore, there is an act called Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act known as POFMA. It is meant to mitigate the spread of misinformation. So we reserve the right to invoke POFMA on some of the comments and assertions made by the Chief Minister on this topic,'' Wong said.

Earlier, the Singapore foreign ministry said it is disappointed that a prominent political figure had failed to ascertain the facts before making such claims. ''MFA regrets the unfounded assertions made on Facebook and Twitter by Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal that a variant of COVID-19 found in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause a third wave of infections in India,'' it said.

''MFA is disappointed that a prominent political figure had failed to ascertain the facts before making such claims,'' it said. The MFA said it met High Commissioner Kumaran this morning to express these concerns.

''As highlighted by MOH (Ministry of Health) in its press release of May 18, there is no 'Singapore variant'. The strain prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first detected in India,'' the MFA said. Soon after Jaishankar's comments, Balakrishnan thanked his Indian counterpart and called for focusing on resolving the situation in the respective countries and helping one another, adding, ''Nobody is safe until everyone is safe.'' Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the assertions made by Kejriwal were unfounded.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal on Tuesday called for cancelling all air services with Singapore with immediate effect.

''The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis,'' Kejriwal had said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 farmers die near Singhu border, 1 found COVID positive

Two farmers from Punjab, who were part of the group protesting here against the new farm laws, passed away with one of them found COVID positive, officials said on Wednesday.The two farmers Balbir Singh 50 and Mahender Singh 70 residents ...

Sebi levies total Rs 1.05 cr fine on 14 entities

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 1.05 crore on 14 entities for manipulative trading in shares of Alps Motor Finance. Sebi initiated an investigation into the scrip after receiving references that certain entities ...

Sports News Roundup: Kiawah course reminds Scot Laird of St Andrews; Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safeThe International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as...

SAD asks Centre to provide DAP, NPK fertilisers at subsidised rates

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Wednesday urged the central government to provide diammonium phosphate DAP and nitrogen phosphorus potash NPK fertilisers to farmers at subsidised rates.Hikes in the range of 50-60 per cent in the rates of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021