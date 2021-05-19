Kia Motors donates Rs 5 crore to AP SDMA for COVID relief efforts

Amaravati, May 19 (PTI): Kia Motors India on Wednesday donated Rs 5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) for Covid-19 relief measures.

Kia Motors' Indian manufacturing plant is located in Anantapuramu district of AP.

Kia India Managing Director Kookhyun Shim handed over the digital money transfer document to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's camp office here.

Shim wanted the money used for purchase of oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other needs, a release from the CMO said.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and other officials were present.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)