PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:13 IST
Himanta reviews flood preparedness in Assam

Reviewing flood preparedness ahead of the rainy season in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday directed that relief items should immediately reach the areas expected to be hit by inundation.

Chief Minister Sarma at a meeting here reviewed the functioning of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and took stock of the flood readiness.

Taking note of delay in releasing the allotted amount for purchasing clothes, utensils and other household items for the people likely to be affected by the floods by the district administrations, the chief minister directed the department to empower the Deputy Commissioners to release such funds without any delay.

Stating that bringing transparency and providing relief to maximum number of individuals without delay must be the objective of the department and the district administration, he told the department to direct the DCs to prepare for purchase of tarpaulin, medicines, etc. beforehand.

He also instructed for broadening the definition of relief camps so that all people in a flood affected area are given relief and not just the camp inmates, said a government release.

The chief minister also instructed for carrying out flood damage assessment and subsequent release of reimbursements through a single window system of circle officer who would be made nodal officer for the purpose.

He said that too many departments and agencies delay the process of releasing the payments to the beneficiaries.

Directing that projects of immediate nature under SDRF must be completed within one financial year, the chief minister said works of projects going beyond two financial years must be foreclosed with the contracts terminated of those contractors.

He also ordered the department to issue standing instruction towards completion of such projects within March 31 of every year from now onwards.

Instructing the department to match data with satellite mapping mechanisms to identify the actual flood affected areas so that funds are precisely used, Sarma directed that it actively engage in flood mitigation before the start of the season so that damages can be reduced and relief provided without delay.

Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Department Jogen Mohan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary of Revenue & Disaster Management Department Avinash Joshi and MD ASDMA G D Tripathi, among others were present in the meeting.

