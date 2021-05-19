France hopeful of U.N. resolution on Middle East conflict -Le Drian

France hopeful of U.N. resolution on Middle East conflict -Le DrianReuters | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:14 IST
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday he was hopeful a U.N. resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinians would pass at the Security Council and that discussions were being held to persuade Washington.
Le Drian told a parliamentary committee there was a chance of success, but added: "It's not done yet."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinians
- French
- Jean-
- U.N.
- Washington
- Israel
- Security Council
ALSO READ
French unions: we still oppose EDF reform after talks with government
French far-right leader acquitted of breaching hate speech laws
Hands off my hijab! Young Muslim women protest proposed French ban
French politician Marine Le Pen acquitted in trial over breaking hate speech laws
Jaishankar thanks French and Australian counterparts for 'strong support' in meeting COVID challenge