France hopeful of U.N. resolution on Middle East conflict -Le Drian

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday he was hopeful a U.N. resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinians would pass at the Security Council and that discussions were being held to persuade Washington.

Le Drian told a parliamentary committee there was a chance of success, but added: "It's not done yet."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)