Left Menu

CBI books MDs of IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited in corruption case: Officials

Gahaluts son Vivek Gahlaut, Pankaj Jain of Dubai-based Jyoti Group of Companies and Rare Earth Group, his brother Sanjay Jain, President of Jyoti Trading Corporation and beneficial owner of other entities of Jyoti Group, Senior Vice President of Jyoti Trading Corporation Amrinder Dhari Singh and Chartered Accountant Rajiv Saxena, who is also the promoter Midas Metal International LLC, and other companies have been named in FIR as accused.The agency has also booked an employee of Pankaj Jain, Sushil Kumar Pachisia and unidentified Directors of IFFCO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:20 IST
CBI books MDs of IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited in corruption case: Officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI registered a corruption case against Managing Director and CEO of farmers' cooperative IFFCO US Awasthi, and Managing Director of Indian Potash Limited Parvinder Singh Gahlaut, besides their sons and others, for alleged irregularities in the import of fertilisers and claiming subsidies, officials said Wednesday.

After registering the FIR, the CBI started a search operation at 12 locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Gurgaon on the premises linked to Awasthi and Gahlaut, they said.

During searches, the CBI recovered Rs 8.80 lakh in cash from Awasthi's residence, and fixed deposit receipts worth Rs 5.76 crore in the name of Gahlaut and his family members, officials said.

The agency has also recovered from Gahlaut's residence the details of 14 bank accounts and documents of 19 properties worth crores in Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, they said. The case pertains to claiming higher subsidies from the government by importing fertilisers at inflated prices and receiving their Commission from the supplier through sham transactions, they said.

The fertilisers are supplied to farmers and the government provides subsidy to keep prices reasonable, they said.

The CBI has alleged that the accused, in order to cheat the government by claiming higher subsidy, imported fertilisers and raw materials through Kisan International Trading FZE in Dubai (a subsidiary of IFFCO) and other middlemen at highly-inflated rates, agency spokesperson RC Joshi said in a statement.

The inflated prices covered the commission meant for Awasthi and Gahlaut which was transferred by the overseas suppliers to them through sham transactions involving the said accused, officials said The agency has also booked sons of Awasthi, Amol, a promoter of the Catalyst Business Associate, and Anupam, a promoter of Catalyst Business Solutions, they said. Gahalut's son Vivek Gahlaut, Pankaj Jain of Dubai-based Jyoti Group of Companies and Rare Earth Group, his brother Sanjay Jain, President of Jyoti Trading Corporation and beneficial owner of other entities of Jyoti Group, Senior Vice President of Jyoti Trading Corporation Amrinder Dhari Singh and Chartered Accountant Rajiv Saxena, who is also the promoter Midas Metal International LLC, and other companies have been named in FIR as accused.

The agency has also booked an employee of Pankaj Jain, Sushil Kumar Pachisia and unidentified Directors of IFFCO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 farmers die near Singhu border, 1 found COVID positive

Two farmers from Punjab, who were part of the group protesting here against the new farm laws, passed away with one of them found COVID positive, officials said on Wednesday.The two farmers Balbir Singh 50 and Mahender Singh 70 residents ...

Sebi levies total Rs 1.05 cr fine on 14 entities

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 1.05 crore on 14 entities for manipulative trading in shares of Alps Motor Finance. Sebi initiated an investigation into the scrip after receiving references that certain entities ...

Sports News Roundup: Kiawah course reminds Scot Laird of St Andrews; Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safeThe International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as...

SAD asks Centre to provide DAP, NPK fertilisers at subsidised rates

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Wednesday urged the central government to provide diammonium phosphate DAP and nitrogen phosphorus potash NPK fertilisers to farmers at subsidised rates.Hikes in the range of 50-60 per cent in the rates of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021