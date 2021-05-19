Left Menu

Soccer-Police investigate arson attack on Celtic CEO's home

The fire was being treated as deliberate as closed circuit television (CCTV) footage showed a man had poured an accelerant on the vehicles, Police Scotland said. "We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property," Celtic said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:22 IST
Soccer-Police investigate arson attack on Celtic CEO's home
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scottish police said on Wednesday they were investigating an arson attack that caused serious damage to the house and vehicles belonging to Celtic's Chief Executive Peter Lawwell.

Police they were called to an incident at about 1 a.m. local time at the property in Thorntonhall, a village just outside Glasgow, where three vehicles were deliberately set alight and a garage had sustained extensive damage. The fire was being treated as deliberate as closed circuit television (CCTV) footage showed a man had poured an accelerant on the vehicles, Police Scotland said.

"We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell's house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property," Celtic said in a statement. "Clearly, Peter's family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe."

A Police Scotland spokesman said they were now hunting for the suspect caught on the CCTV. "This was a completely reckless act which destroyed three cars and caused significant damage to the property's garage," Detective Inspector Susie Cairns said. "The consequences could have been so much worse but thankfully nobody was injured during this incident."

Lawwell is due to step down from his role at the Glasgow club in June after a 17-year tenure which saw the club pick up 29 trophies and reach the Champions League last 16 three times. However, the recent season has been a disappointment, with arch rivals Rangers romping home with the league title, while the club was beaten in the second qualifying round for the Champions League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 farmers die near Singhu border, 1 found COVID positive

Two farmers from Punjab, who were part of the group protesting here against the new farm laws, passed away with one of them found COVID positive, officials said on Wednesday.The two farmers Balbir Singh 50 and Mahender Singh 70 residents ...

Sebi levies total Rs 1.05 cr fine on 14 entities

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 1.05 crore on 14 entities for manipulative trading in shares of Alps Motor Finance. Sebi initiated an investigation into the scrip after receiving references that certain entities ...

Sports News Roundup: Kiawah course reminds Scot Laird of St Andrews; Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safeThe International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as...

SAD asks Centre to provide DAP, NPK fertilisers at subsidised rates

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Wednesday urged the central government to provide diammonium phosphate DAP and nitrogen phosphorus potash NPK fertilisers to farmers at subsidised rates.Hikes in the range of 50-60 per cent in the rates of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021