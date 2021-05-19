Following are the top stories at 9.35 pm: NATION: DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Record 4,529 fatalities in single day in country New Delhi: India saw a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2.67 lakh fresh cases were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

BOM26 GJ-CYCLONE-3RD LD MODI PM conducts aerial survey of cyclone-hit Guj, announces Rs 1,000 crore aid Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved assistance Rs 1,000 crore for ''immediate relief activities'' in Gujarat after conducting an aerial survey of areas hit by cyclone Tauktae in the state, an official release said.

DEL84 VIRUS-VACCINATION-LD DEFER Vaccination should be taken 3 months after recovery from COVID-19: Health ministry New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Those suffering from COVID-19 as well as those who have contracted it after taking the first vaccine dose should go for the jabs three months after fully recovering from the disease, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

DEL69 VARDHAN-VACCINATION Vaccines to all adults by end of year; need to focus on peri-urban, rural areas: Vardhan New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Wednesday said India will have procured 267 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of this year, and will be in a position to inoculate at least all of its adult population, according to an official statement.

DEL75 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-LDALL KEJRIWAL CM does not speak for India, EAM after Singapore objects to Kejriwal's remark on COVID-19 variant; AAP, BJP spar New Delhi: A diplomatic and political row erupted on Wednesday over Arvind Kejriwal's remark about a ''new form'' of COVID-19 in Singapore prompting the Union government to assert that the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India after the city-state conveyed its strong objections to the ''unfounded assertions''.

DEL35 CYCLONE-LD DEAD 22 out of 75 missing from sunk barge confirmed dead: Sources New Delhi: As many as 22 out of the 75 people missing from the barge that sank in the Arabian Sea after getting caught in a severe cyclonic storm are confirmed dead, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

BOM29 GJ-CYCLONE-LD DEATH TOLL Cyclone leaves trail of destruction in Guj, death toll reaches 46 Ahmedabad: As many as 46 people were killed in the incidents related to cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat, which made landfall on Monday night and left a trail of destruction before weakening and moving to Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.

DEL28 IMD-LD CYCLONE-BAY OF BENGAL East coast may see formation of cyclone; likely to hit WB, Odisha coast by May 27 New Delhi: After the west coast, another cyclone is likely to hit the east coast by May 26-27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

DEL59 MEA-ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN India calls for peaceful resolution of border dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan New Delhi: India on Wednesday expressed concern over the situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and called for peaceful resolution of the disputes between the two countries through political and diplomatic means.

DEL50 CONG-FERTILISERS Congress attacks govt over fertiliser, diesel price hike New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Narendra Modi government over a hike in fertiliser prices, and said this will put an additional burden of Rs 20,000 crore on the farmers.

MDS14 KA-LD PACKAGE Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,250 cr package to those hit by COVID-19 lockdown Bengaluru: As Karnataka is battling the second wave of the pandemic, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced a over Rs 1,250 crore financial package, to provide relief for those whose livelihood has been affected by COVID-19 induced lockdown.

BUSINESS DEL60 BIZ-GOVT LD WHATSAPP IT Ministry directs WhatsApp to withdraw new privacy policy New Delhi: The government has ordered WhatsApp to withdraw its controversial new privacy policy, saying the changes undermine the sacrosanct values of privacy, data security and harms rights and interests of Indian citizens. LEGAL LGD11 DL-HC-VIRUS-SINGAPORE COVID-19: Delhi govt says third wave from Singapore or other nation, HC says India has own variants New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday cautioned the Delhi Government from stretching any further the issue that a third wave of COVID-19 could be coming from Singapore or some other country, saying India already has its own variants of the virus and does not need any other nation for it. FOREIGN FGN26: UN-JAISHANKAR-AFRICA United Nations: India said on Wednesday that problems of terrorism and instability faced by Africa, like the rest of the world, are a reminder to the UN Security Council why epicentres of radicalisation must not be allowed to operate with impunity.

FGN38 VIRUS-UK-JOHNSON-VARIANT Increasing confidence vaccines work against B1.617.2 variant, says UK PM London: There is increasing confidence that the vaccines currently being administered in the UK to protect against COVID-19 are effective against all variants of the deadly virus, including the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. By Aditi Khanna PTI MGA MGA

