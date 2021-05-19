Delhi Police busts fake Remdesivir manufacturing racket, nabs 7

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday busted an interstate gang that was producing fake COVID-19 drug Remdesivir and held seven persons in this connection. Their manufacturing unit was in Uttarakhand.

The police have recovered as many as 198 vials of fake Remdisivir, packaging material, and 3,000 empty vials. "Delhi Police Crime Branch busted an interstate gang that produced fake Remdesivir and arrested seven people. We also busted their manufacturing unit in Uttarakhand. 198 vials of fake Remdisivir, packaging material, 3,000 empty vials have been seized," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh. (ANI)

