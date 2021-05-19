Left Menu

Delhi Police busts fake Remdesivir manufacturing racket, nabs 7

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday busted an interstate gang that was producing fake COVID-19 drug Remdesivir and held seven persons in this connection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:52 IST
Delhi Police busts fake Remdesivir manufacturing racket, nabs 7
Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Delhi Police, Shibesh Singh.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday busted an interstate gang that was producing fake COVID-19 drug Remdesivir and held seven persons in this connection. Their manufacturing unit was in Uttarakhand.

The police have recovered as many as 198 vials of fake Remdisivir, packaging material, and 3,000 empty vials. "Delhi Police Crime Branch busted an interstate gang that produced fake Remdesivir and arrested seven people. We also busted their manufacturing unit in Uttarakhand. 198 vials of fake Remdisivir, packaging material, 3,000 empty vials have been seized," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emergent plans to fix issues that halted vaccine production early as July -U.S. House memo

Emergent BioSolutions Inc told U.S. regulators it aims as soon as July to correct the problems at its manufacturing facility that ruined millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to a private correspondence published by the U.S. House O...

2 farmers die near Singhu border, 1 found COVID positive

Two farmers from Punjab, who were part of the group protesting here against the new farm laws, passed away with one of them found COVID positive, officials said on Wednesday.The two farmers Balbir Singh 50 and Mahender Singh 70 residents ...

Sebi levies total Rs 1.05 cr fine on 14 entities

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 1.05 crore on 14 entities for manipulative trading in shares of Alps Motor Finance. Sebi initiated an investigation into the scrip after receiving references that certain entities ...

Sports News Roundup: Kiawah course reminds Scot Laird of St Andrews; Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safeThe International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021