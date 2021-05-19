Left Menu

6 killed, 3 injured in lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh

PTI | Satna | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:53 IST
6 killed, 3 injured in lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh

Six people were killed and three injured in two separate incidents of lightning strike during unseasonal rain and thunderstorm in Madhya Pradeshs Satna district on Wednesday, police said.

The lightning strikes under Majhgawa and Badera police station areas killed six people and injured three others, Satna Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmvir Singh Yadav said.

He said four persons were killed and three others injured when they were struck by lightning under the Badera police station area.

They were sitting on a 'chabutra' (platform) outside a temple when the incidenttook place, the officer said.

Two persons were killed in a similar incident in Kailashpur village under jurisdiction of the Majhgawa police station, Yadav said.

According to police, the duo had gone out in search of their buffaloes during the unseasonal rains and thunderstorm.

PTI COR ADU RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emergent plans to fix issues that halted vaccine production early as July -U.S. House memo

Emergent BioSolutions Inc told U.S. regulators it aims as soon as July to correct the problems at its manufacturing facility that ruined millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to a private correspondence published by the U.S. House O...

2 farmers die near Singhu border, 1 found COVID positive

Two farmers from Punjab, who were part of the group protesting here against the new farm laws, passed away with one of them found COVID positive, officials said on Wednesday.The two farmers Balbir Singh 50 and Mahender Singh 70 residents ...

Sebi levies total Rs 1.05 cr fine on 14 entities

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 1.05 crore on 14 entities for manipulative trading in shares of Alps Motor Finance. Sebi initiated an investigation into the scrip after receiving references that certain entities ...

Sports News Roundup: Kiawah course reminds Scot Laird of St Andrews; Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safeThe International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021