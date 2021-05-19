6 killed, 3 injured in lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh

Six people were killed and three injured in two separate incidents of lightning strike during unseasonal rain and thunderstorm in Madhya Pradeshs Satna district on Wednesday, police said.

The lightning strikes under Majhgawa and Badera police station areas killed six people and injured three others, Satna Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmvir Singh Yadav said.

He said four persons were killed and three others injured when they were struck by lightning under the Badera police station area.

They were sitting on a 'chabutra' (platform) outside a temple when the incidenttook place, the officer said.

Two persons were killed in a similar incident in Kailashpur village under jurisdiction of the Majhgawa police station, Yadav said.

According to police, the duo had gone out in search of their buffaloes during the unseasonal rains and thunderstorm.

