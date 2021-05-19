Left Menu

Crackdown launched on hosting of feasts in violation of COVID rules in Odisha district

The cooked foods were distributed among the villagers at their doorstep, said inspector in-charge, Hinjili police station Abhimanyu Das.The raids were intensified in the district following Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange direction to the tehsildars to crackdown on the marriage functions and other community feasts, hosted by giving a go-by to the COVID rules in the district.He considered that the community revelery might be the super-spreader events of the coronavirus.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:54 IST
Crackdown launched on hosting of feasts in violation of COVID rules in Odisha district

Continuing with its crackdown on the community feasts like marriage, death-related events, organised by people by defying COVID rules, the Ganjam administration has stopped at least 10 such revels in different places in the district in the last two days.

Around Rs 40,000 fine was collected from the organisers, sources said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off, the tehsildars and police conducted raids on such celebrations in different villages in Hinjili,Sheragada , Gothagaon (Patrapur) and Kalamba, Mala tentuali (Polasara) in the last two days, sources said.

Defying the COVID protocols, the organisers had arranged the party for the people of around 500 to 2000 numbers in different areas, said an officer.

''We have stopped the community feast. The cooked foods were distributed among the villagers at their doorstep,'' said inspector in-charge, Hinjili police station Abhimanyu Das.

The raids were intensified in the district following Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange direction to the tehsildars to crackdown on the marriage functions and other community feasts, hosted by giving a go-by to the COVID rules in the district.

He considered that the community revelery might be the super-spreader events of the coronavirus. Raids would be continued in the district, he said.

Ganjam district administration has banned the community feasts, while urging the organisers to distribute food through packets among the guests.

Moreover, the administration had earlier allowed only 50 persons to attend the functions, which was now reduced to 25 by the government.

District administration has also urged the organisers to ask their guests to get Covid tests done, preferably the rapid antigen test (RAT) prior to attending the functions.

The Collector has also asked the hosts not to allow the persons with symptoms of influenza like infection (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) to the marriage venues.

In addition to it, the vulnerable groups like persons above 65-year, children below 10 years, persons with co- morbidities and pregnant women are advised not to attend the functions, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emergent plans to fix issues that halted vaccine production early as July -U.S. House memo

Emergent BioSolutions Inc told U.S. regulators it aims as soon as July to correct the problems at its manufacturing facility that ruined millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to a private correspondence published by the U.S. House O...

2 farmers die near Singhu border, 1 found COVID positive

Two farmers from Punjab, who were part of the group protesting here against the new farm laws, passed away with one of them found COVID positive, officials said on Wednesday.The two farmers Balbir Singh 50 and Mahender Singh 70 residents ...

Sebi levies total Rs 1.05 cr fine on 14 entities

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 1.05 crore on 14 entities for manipulative trading in shares of Alps Motor Finance. Sebi initiated an investigation into the scrip after receiving references that certain entities ...

Sports News Roundup: Kiawah course reminds Scot Laird of St Andrews; Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safeThe International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021