Maha: Cattle trader killed for money in Nagpur; 4 held

A cattle trader was brutally killed by four persons who dumped his body into a well in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday, adding all the accused have been arrested.

The trader was attacked for his money on May 13, an official said.

His decomposed body was spotted in a well in Khedikaryat village on Tuesday.

The accused fled with Rs 55,000 the deceased was carrying at the time of the incident, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered.

