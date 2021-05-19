Left Menu

Punjab allows people to open temporary COVID hospitals

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government has allowed any individual or a group to open a makeshift COVID hospital in the state with a view to ramp up the bed capacity, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

'Invest Punjab' will grant permission, subject to clearance from the health department, to interested parties in opening up temporary COVID hospital within 24 hours.

''The person or group, who intends to open a temporary hospital, can apply to 'Invest Punjab' by filling an application form and submitting self-declarations,'' Rajat Agarwal, CEO, Invest Punjab, said in a statement here.

Established in 2013, the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion also known as 'Invest Punjab' is a single point of contact for facilitation of investors looking to set up a business in the state.

It has been made the nodal office to facilitate issuance of all requisite NOC or in-principle approvals from all concerned departments for setting up of temporary COVID hospitals.

The first such in-principle approval to immediately start construction was granted to M/s Mohali Medical Group Private Limited for setting up an 80-bedded temporary hospital in Mohali, said Agarwal.

'Invest Punjab' facilitated approval of the project by coordinating with all concerned departments and the required NOCs were made available to the Department of Health for granting approval within 24 hours, he added. he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

