Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests 4 from Bihar for cheating people on pretext of providing oxygen cylinders

The complainant transferred the money but did not receive the cylinders, officials said.During investigation, it was found that the money was transferred to a bank account in Mumbai, Additional Commissioner of Police Crime Shibesh Singh said, adding the accused were traced to Nalanda, Bihar.A raid was conducted and Mithlesh was apprehended.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:03 IST
Delhi Police arrests 4 from Bihar for cheating people on pretext of providing oxygen cylinders

The Delhi Police has arrested four people from Bihar for allegedly duping people across the country on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders and concentrators, officials said on Wednesday. Deepak (21), Pankaj (26), Sarvan (35) and Mithlesh (36) are members of the Chhote Choudhary gang from Nalanda district in Bihar, they said. The accused have cheated more than 300 people under the guise of helping them. Police have seized three bank accounts which the gang used for transactions worth over Rs 1.30 crores, they said. According to police, over 500 cheating cases registered against them are being probed by the district cyber units, Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection Centre and crime branch. In one such case, the complainant, who needed an oxygen cylinder, contacted one Sachin whose number he got from social media. Sachin offered him two cylinders for Rs 23,950. The complainant transferred the money but did not receive the cylinders, officials said.

“During investigation, it was found that the money was transferred to a bank account in Mumbai,'' Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said, adding the accused were traced to Nalanda, Bihar.

''A raid was conducted and Mithlesh was apprehended. On his instance, three other accused were arrested,” he said.

Chaudhary, a resident of Nalanda, was operating the gang for the last two to three years and has engaged 200 to 300 people of the area, Singh said. During the pandemic, he saw an opportunity to earn big bucks due to the high demand for oxygen cylinders, and concentrators. So, he began cheating people through his accomplices, police said. Deepak would arrange bank accounts for receiving the money and withdrawing cash. Deepak roped in Sarvan, who opened the bank accounts using fake documents, they said. Deepak also engaged Mithlesh who used to withdraw money from ATM kiosks, police said. Police recovered 21 mobile phones, 22 SIM cards, 23 ATM cards of different banks one laptop, and cash worth Rs 19,500 from the gang.

The SIM cards, bank account details and documents are being scrutinised to find their connections with other cases registered by Delhi Police, they said.

Further investigation is on to arrest gang leader Choudhary and his key associates, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell says he'll oppose Jan. 6 commission to probe riot

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he will oppose legislation to create 911-style commission on the deadly January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, a blow to Democrats who say an independent, bipartisan investigation of ...

3 missing after boat capsize in Balimela reservoir in Odisha

Three persons went missing after a country-made boat capsized in Balimela reservoir in Odishas Malkangiri district on Wednesday, police said.The mishap took place when 11 persons, all tribals, were being ferried from Orapadar to Bakuli acro...

Emergent plans to fix issues that halted vaccine production early as July -U.S. House memo

Emergent BioSolutions Inc told U.S. regulators it aims as soon as July to correct the problems at its manufacturing facility that ruined millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to a private correspondence published by the U.S. House O...

2 farmers die near Singhu border, 1 found COVID positive

Two farmers from Punjab, who were part of the group protesting here against the new farm laws, passed away with one of them found COVID positive, officials said on Wednesday.The two farmers Balbir Singh 50 and Mahender Singh 70 residents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021