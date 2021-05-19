Left Menu

Egypt awaits Israel response to cease-fire plan

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:20 IST
An Egyptian diplomat says some of the country's top officials are waiting for Israel's response to a cease-fire offer, and that they expect amendments to their proposal.

He says they hope France's increasing efforts could spur the United States to exert its influence on Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to stop the fighting as soon as possible.

He added that if that doesn't happen, there are some discussions among Arab and Islamic nations, along with China, to put the issue before the U.N. General Assembly in an effort to bypass the Security Council and the US's veto power there.

The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Egypt has been trying to broker a cease-fire between neighbouring Israel and Hamas, as it is one of a handful of countries that maintains official ties with both.

