Egypt awaits Israel response to cease-fire plan

Egypt awaits Israel response to cease-fire planPTI | Cairo | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:20 IST
An Egyptian diplomat says some of the country's top officials are waiting for Israel's response to a cease-fire offer, and that they expect amendments to their proposal.
He says they hope France's increasing efforts could spur the United States to exert its influence on Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to stop the fighting as soon as possible.
He added that if that doesn't happen, there are some discussions among Arab and Islamic nations, along with China, to put the issue before the U.N. General Assembly in an effort to bypass the Security Council and the US's veto power there.
The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Egypt has been trying to broker a cease-fire between neighbouring Israel and Hamas, as it is one of a handful of countries that maintains official ties with both.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.N. chief pushes voluntary sharing of COVID-19 vaccine licenses
Shadowy Hamas commander warns Israel over Jerusalem
Health News Roundup: U.N. chief pushes voluntary sharing of COVID-19 vaccine licenses; As COVID-19 rages in India, scientist warns further waves 'inevitable' and more
Some 200 rights groups push for U.N. arms embargo on Myanmar
China urges U.N. states not to attend Xinjiang event next week