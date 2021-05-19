Vacated a day ago, 4-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad

A four-storey building came crashing down like a pack of cards in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening, a day after authorities vacated it in view of risk the 24-year-old structure posed to the life of its around 28 residents, police said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The building, located in Ahmedabad's old city area of Jamalpur, collapsed on its own, a day after cyclone'Tauktae' triggered strong wind and heavy rainfall in the city.

Nobody was injured or killed in the incident as the building was timely vacated, DCP (Zone 3) Makrand Chauhan said.

''The reason why the four-storey building collapsed is not yet clear and is a matter of investigation. It was built in 1997.

''The building was vacated after the home owners realised it could collapse. Around 28 people lived there.

Luckily, there were no casualties,'' Chauhan said.

He said police and staff of the Ahmedabad civic body had visited the building on Tuesday and asked its residents to vacate it immediately, which they did.

